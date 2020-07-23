Report: MLB, players union agree to playoff expansion

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. The chance that there will be no Major League Baseball season increased substantially Monday, June 15, 2020, when the commissioner’s office told the players’ association it will not proceed with a schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic unless the union waives its right to claim management violated a March agreement between the feuding sides. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The changes will expand the postseason from 10 teams to 16 teams

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – The Associated Press is reporting that Major League Baseball and the MLB players union have agreed to playoff expansion for the abbreviated season this year.

As a result, some teams with losing records could potentially make the cut.

Under the new format, 16 of the 30 teams will advance to a best-of-three first round.

The Associated Press reports that MLB agreed to guarantee a postseason pool that would be $50 million if the entire postseason is played.

The pool usually comprises ticket money, but baseball anticipates playing the entire year in empty ballparks due to the coronavirus.