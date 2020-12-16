Report: MLB investigating Omar Vizquel following domestic abuse allegations

Detroit Tigers first base coach Omar Vizquel peers into the stands while watching an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets from the dugout Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

(WJW) — Major League Baseball is reportedly looking into allegations of domestic abuse against former longtime Cleveland Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel.

The allegations come from estranged wife Blanca Vizquel, who spoke with the Athletic about what she claimed was a pattern of physical abuse that lasted throughout a decade.

The 36-year-old Blanca reportedly left Omar in August, fleeing to a women’s shelter in Texas after an altercation with her husband. She has filed for divorce.

“It’s devastating because the person you love is supposed to protect you, and when [he’s] the one who’s hurting you,” Blanca Vizquel told The Athletic. “It’s like slow motion and you’re scared and then the police are there, and you know you can’t take it back.”

Omar has denied any abuse on his part.

In 2016, police reportedly removed Omar from the couple’s Washington state home and placed him in handcuffs, but fourth-degree assault didn’t stick after Blanca dropped charges.

Although Omar is not currently managing any baseball teams, the MLB told the Athletic that they are aware of the allegations and are investigating the situation.

Find the Athletic report right here.

