ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WKBN) – Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is working on a resolution with the NCAA that would see him suspended for four games this season.

The punishment stems from alleged false statements that he made to investigators regarding recruiting violations committed by Harbaugh and several Michigan staff members.

The 59-year-old Harbaugh maintains that he did not recall the events being investigated mand was not being purposefully dishonest.

According to the report, the negotiated resolution will need to be officially finalized, but that could potentially take weeks.

Dellenger reports that the NCAA sent a notice of allegations to Michigan last year citing four Level II violations, including meeting with two recruits during a COVID-19 dead period, texting a recruit outside of an allowable time period, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice and having coaches watching players work out via Zoom.

The Yahoo Sports report says that former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now the defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to receive a one-year show-cause penalty.

In addition, current Michigan assistant coaches Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome are also expected to receive punishment.

Michigan’s first four games are all at home. They include matchups with East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, and Rutgers.