Report: Mets sign former Indians shortstop to record-breaking contract extension

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor runs to the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

QUEENS, New York (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the New York Mets have agreed to a long-term contract extension with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

It is reportedly a 10-year contract worth $341 million, which is the third-highest in Major League Baseball history. It is also the largest contract for a shortstop.

USA Today is reporting that the new deal makes him the fifth-highest paid player in baseball behind Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer and Nolan Arenado.

Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

Lindor was traded to New York in January after spending the past six seasons with the Indians.

During his time in Cleveland, he batted .285 with 138 home runs and 411 RBIs.

Lindor had previously set a deadline of Wednesday night to get a deal completed.