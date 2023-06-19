HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are among several NBA teams with serious interest in former Kennedy Catholic standout Oscar Tshiebwe, according to national reports.

New York Times sports contributor Adam Zagoria reported on Monday that Tshiebwe “has had a full schedule of about 16 total workouts,” including with Cleveland this week before the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The University of Kentucky forward led the nation in rebounding for a second-straight season, averaging 13.7 per game. He also led the SEC in double-doubles, with the Wildcats scoring at 16.5 points per contest.

He officially declared for the NBA Draft in April.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion with the Golden Eagles. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season. He was also a two-time member of the WKBN Starting 5.