HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic standout Oscar Tshiebwe has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Indiana Pacers according to national reports.

NBA insider Shams Charania for The Athletic made the announcement after Tshiebwe went undrafted on Thursday night, becoming the first Naismith Award winner to not be drafted since the award began in 1969.

The University of Kentucky forward led the nation in rebounding for a second-straight season, averaging 13.7 per game. He also led the SEC in double-doubles, with the Wildcats scoring at 16.5 points per contest.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion with the Golden Eagles. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season. He was also a two-time member of the WKBN Starting 5.