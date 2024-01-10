TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WKBN) – ESPN’s Chris Low is reporting that a legendary Alabama head football coach is retiring.

The 72 year old recently completed his 17th season in Tuscaloosa.

He has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships and 11 SEC titles.

Saban began his coaching career in Ohio at the University of Toledo, spending the 1990 season with the Rockets. He later spent five seasons as head coach at Michigan State.

He spent an additional five seasons at LSU, leading the Tigers to a national crown in 2003.

He moved on to coach the Miami Dolphins in the NFL before landing the job at Alabama in 2007.

During his career as a head coach, Saban has amassed a record of 297-71-1 with 201 of those victories coming at the University of Alabama.