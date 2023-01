Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Ricky Rubio is expected to return to the lineup Thursday night against Portland.

Rubio has been out of action for more than a year since he suffered a torn ACL.

Prior to the injury last season, the veteran averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds with Cleveland.

The 32-year-old was later dealt to the Pacers prior to the NBA trade deadline but was re-signed last summer.