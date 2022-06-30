BROOKLYN, New York (WKBN) – Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

The Nets’ front office is reportedly working with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a deal.

In 90 games in Brooklyn, Durant averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been reported to be two of Durant’s preferred trade destinations.

Last season, Brooklyn posted a record of 44-38. The Nets were swept by Boston in the East 1st Round.