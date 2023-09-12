FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that New York Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the entire season.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the diagnosis.

He suffered the injury after just four plays in New York’s thrilling overtime win over the Bills.

The 39-year-old was trying to get out of a sack in the first quarter and had his left foot get caught in the turf causing the injury.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says that Zach Wilson will now take over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons with Green Bay. He was acquired by the Jets in a trade back in April and immediately raised expectations for the Jets’ franchise.

Back in July, Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him $75 million in fully guaranteed money over this season and next.