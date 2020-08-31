Report: Indians trade Mike Clevinger in blockbuster deal

The veteran starter has been traded to the San Diego Padres in what's being called a "massive deal"

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to national reports, the Cleveland Indians have parted ways with starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Details of the trade have not officially been released by the teams but according to MLB/FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal, Cleveland will be receiving Cal Quantrill, Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller and Joey Cantillo in return.

Source: Deal is Clevinger, Greg Allen and PTBN to Padres; Quantrill, Arias, Cantillo, Hedges, Naylor and Miller to Indians. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2020

Clevinger, along with outfielder Greg Allen, are headed to San Diego.

Clevinger has won 42 games for Cleveland over the last five seasons. He has a career 3.20 ERA and has recorded 584 strikeouts with the Indians.

This season, Clevinger has won one game in four starts, posting a 3.18 ERA in just over 22 innings of work.

