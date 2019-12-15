Report: Indians trade Corey Kluber to Rangers

In nine seasons with the Indians, Kluber has posted a record of 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have reportedly trade two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.

The deal, which was first reported by MLB Network’s John Heyman, is contingent upon Kluber passing a physical.

In exchange, the Indians will reportedly receive Outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and reliever Emmanuel Clase. DeShields hit .249 in 118 games in 2019 with 4 homers & 32 RBI & 24 stolen bases.

Additional players could also be coming to Cleveland in the deal.

Clase appeared in 21 games last season for Texas posting a record of 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA and a save. His fastball has been clocked at 101 MPH, and he struck out 21 batters in 23.1 innings of work.

Kluber was due to make $17.5 million, after Cleveland picked up his contract option following the season.

The 33-year old is a three-time All-Star.