Indians officially sending Lindor and Carrasco to Mets in blockbuster trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have officially completed a blockbuster trade sending four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets.
In the deal, Cleveland receives Shortstops Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario and two prospects. Gimenez and Rosario could occupy second-base and shortstop in some combination in 2021.
Rosario has played four seasons in the big leagues with the Mets, batting .252 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI last season.
This past summer Gimenez batted . 263 with 3 homers and 31 RBI’s. Gimenez was New York’s #2 rated prospect entering the 2019 campaign.
The Indians will also receive pitching prospect Ryan Wolf, a second-round pick in 2019 who was the Mets’ ninth-rated prospect.
Among the prospects reportedly heading to Cleveland are Outfielder Isaiah Greene, who was a second-round compensatory pick from the California high school ranks last summer. He was New York’s #10 ranked prospect.
The deal has not been officially announced, but is expected to become official today.
The trade saves the Indians around $44 million in salary.
More stories from WKBN.com: