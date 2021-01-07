Indians officially sending Lindor and Carrasco to Mets in blockbuster trade

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Cleveland will reportedly receive Shortstop Andres Giminez and a package of prospects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have officially completed a blockbuster trade sending four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets.

In the deal, Cleveland receives Shortstops Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario and two prospects. Gimenez and Rosario could occupy second-base and shortstop in some combination in 2021.

Rosario has played four seasons in the big leagues with the Mets, batting .252 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI last season.

This past summer Gimenez batted . 263 with 3 homers and 31 RBI’s. Gimenez was New York’s #2 rated prospect entering the 2019 campaign.

The Indians will also receive pitching prospect Ryan Wolf, a second-round pick in 2019 who was the Mets’ ninth-rated prospect.

Among the prospects reportedly heading to Cleveland are Outfielder Isaiah Greene, who was a second-round compensatory pick from the California high school ranks last summer. He was New York’s #10 ranked prospect.

The deal has not been officially announced, but is expected to become official today.

The trade saves the Indians around $44 million in salary.