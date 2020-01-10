Report: Indians reach $17.5M deal with Francisco Lindor

The four-time All-Star is under the team control for one more year but is still being rumored in several off-season trades

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) – The Cleveland Indians have reached a deal with shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Lindor will reportedly receive $17.5 million in the deal. This is the second-highest deal the Tribe has ever offered a second time ARB eligible player.

The 26-year-old has become the face of the Indians franchise. He’s considered a rare player who drives ticket sales and drives in runs while performing well defensively.

Lindor hit .284 with 32 homers, 74 RBIs and 22 steals while batting leadoff last season.

Cleveland won 93 games last season, just missing the playoffs. Experts say the Indians expect to be in the postseason hunt again this year and that Lindor being on the roster plays an essential part in that.

Lindor, a four-time All-Star, is under the team control for one more year but is still being rumored in several off-season trades. However, Indians President Chris Antonetti said on Wednesday that he expects Lindor to be the team’s shortstop on opening day.

The Cleveland Indians have avoided salary arbitration with outfielder Tyler Naquin and reliever Nick Wittgren.

Naquin was having a solid season before tearing a knee ligament in August. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.45 million.

Wittgren started last season in the minor but became a valuable part of Cleveland’s bullpen. He’ll make $1.125 million next season.