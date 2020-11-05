Report: Indians likely to trade Lindor this offseason

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a simulated game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four-time All Star Francisco Lindor may have played his final game wearing a Cleveland Indians uniform.

Bob Nightengale of “USA Today” reported the following on Thursday in regards to Lindor’s future with the Tribe.

Nightengale tweeted:

“Cleveland, strapped for money, intend to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor by opening day, several rival teams have been informed. Lindor earned $17.5 million last season and is projected to earn about $21 million in salary arbitration in his final year before free agency.”

Cleveland, strapped for money, intend to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor by opening day, several rival teams have been informed. Lindor earned $17.5 million last season and is projected to earn about $21 million in salary arbitration in his final year before free agency — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 5, 2020

The Indians’ front office has failed in recent attempts to sign him to a long-term contract, and he was the subject of trade rumors since last off-season. He is under team control for one more season and is slated to become a free agent following the 2021 campaign.

Cleveland’s harsh financial reality leaves the Indians in a difficult spot with Lindor. He is slated to make $21 million dollars in arbitration in 2021.

Trading him sooner, the team can acquire greater value in terms of quantity and quality of prospects.

Holding onto him causes his value to diminish as he approaches free agency, and the franchise will receive a much lesser return.

In six Major League seasons, Lindor is a career .285 hitter with 138 home runs and 411 RBI’s. He is also a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and a two-time Silver Slugger.

In the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, Lindor batted .258 with eight homers and 27 RBI.

