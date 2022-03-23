GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly re-signed reliever Bryan Shaw to a major league contract.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic was the first to report the signing.

Shaw appeared in a league-leading 81 games for Cleveland last season.

He pitched 77 1/3 inning, posting a 3.49 ERA with two saves.

Shaw was a mainstay in the Cleveland bullpen from 2013-17, before signing with Colorado as a free agent. He later spent time with the Mariners in 2020 after being released by the Rockies.

The signing is pending a physical. Once it is finalized, Shaw will become just the second player added in free agency by the Guardians since the lockout ended.

The team also signed backup catcher Luke Maile.