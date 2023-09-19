CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Matt Moore was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday afternoon.

Moore was acquired by Cleveland off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 31.

Since being acquired by the Guardians, Moore has appeared in five games. In 4 2/3 innings of work, the left-hander has posted a 3.86 ERA with eight strikeouts.

He will not be eligible for postseason play if the Marlins are able to secure a wild-card spot.