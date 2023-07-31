CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, the Guardians receive first baseman Kyle Manzardo in return. Manzardo was the Rays #4 prospect and MLB’s #37 overall prospect.

In Triple-A this season, he’s batting .238 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles and 38 runs batted in for the Durham Bulls.

Last year during his first full-season in the Rays organization, he slashed .327/.426/.617 and cranked 22 homers during his time between High-A and Double-A.

Civale was 5-2 on the season for Cleveland with a 2.34 earned run average and coming off a 6-inning gem during Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

In five seasons with the team, Civale posted a 29-23 record and 3.77 ERA over 430 career innings with the Guardians.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is tomorrow, August 1 at 6 p.m. EST.