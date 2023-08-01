CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially traded first-baseman Josh Bell to the Miami Marlins.

In exchange, Cleveland receives infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson.

Watson, the key piece in the trade coming to Cleveland, was the Marlins’ first-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft at No. 16 overall out of Wake Forest High School in North Carolina.

He will report to single-A Lake County, after spending the 2023 season with High-A Beloit inthe Miami farm system. Watson is batting .206 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 14 steals and 35 walks in 60 games.

He is currently ranked as the 3rd-best prospect in the Marlins system according to Baseball America. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in 107 games at short stop and 33 at second base.

Cleveland President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti says that Segura is being released before he reports to Cleveland.

Bell originally signed a free agent deal with the Guardians last offseason but has struggled in his lone season in Cleveland.

He is batting just .233 with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs.