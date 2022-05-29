PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In exchange, Cleveland receives cash considerations.

Chang was designated for assignment last week. In four seasons in the Major Leagues with Cleveland, he has posted a batting average of .208 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI’s.

He was originally signed as an international free agent out of Taiwan in 2013.

Chang will likely receive immediate playing time with the Pirates, as Pittsburgh currently has at least seven key position players on the injured list.