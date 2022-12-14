CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially traded infielder Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Miller appeared in 130 games for the Guardians last season. He posted a batting average of .243 with six home runs and 51 RBIs.

He played at first base, second base, third base and served as a designated hitter in 2022.

He was acquired by the Guardians in the 2020 blockbuster trade with the Padres that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego and Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Austin Hedges, Joey Cantillo and Gabriel Arias to Cleveland.

The move opens up a spot on the Guardians’ 40-man roster, which will likely be filled by catcher Mike Zunino who agreed to a one-year, free-agent deal.