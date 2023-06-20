CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are promoting top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to the major leagues.

The team has announced that Williams will make his Major League debut on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.

Williams, who is rated as the No. 16 overall prospect in all of baseball, was selected by Cleveland in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of East Carolina.

This season in the minor leagues, Williams has posted a record of 4-2 with a 2.39 ERA in between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. He has struck out 81 batters in 60.1 innings of work.

Williams is the third top-100 pitching prospect to debut for Cleveland, joining starters Logan T. Allen and Tanner Bibee.