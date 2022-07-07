Cleveland Indians’ Nolan Jones warms up before an intrasquad baseball game, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Guardians Prospective is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians are promoting former top prospect Nolan Jones to the Major Leagues.

Jones is expected to join the team for the series opener on Friday night in Kansas City.

The 24-year-old has played in 23 games at Triple-A Columbus this season. He is currently batting .311 with three home runs and 25 RBIs. He also has four stolen bases.

Jones was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent the 2017 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, batting .317 with four home runs and 33 RBIs in 62 games.