CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Andrea Alejandra Gil is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians are calling up prized prospect Gabriel Arias from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Wednesday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians have not confirmed the roster move.

According to MLB.com, Arias is ranked as the #3 overall prospect in the Cleveland organization.

In nine games this season with the Columbus Clippers at Triple-A, Arias is batting .286 with one home run, four doubles and six RBIs.

The 22-year-old was acquired by Cleveland in a 2020 blockbuster trade with the Padres that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

The Guardians will host the Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 2:10 p.m.

For doubleheaders, MLB teams are permitted to add an extra player to the roster.