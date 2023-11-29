CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a minor league contract with pitcher Jaime Barria.

The right-hander spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Last season with Los Angeles, Barria posted a record of 2-6 with a 5.68 ERA. He appeared in 34 games in 2023 with six starts. In 82.1 innings of work, he piled up a total of 62 strikeouts.

He originally signed with the Angels out of Panama in 2013.

Barria is the second pitcher added by Cleveland so far this offseason. Cleveland also acquired reliever Scott Barlow in a trade with San Diego earlier this month.