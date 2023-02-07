Cincinnati Reds’ Phillip Diehl during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Robert Murray of Fansided is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians are signing left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl to a minor league contract.

The deal includes an invitation to Major League spring training.

The 28-year-old has spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues.

He spent last season with the Reds, appearing in five games with an 11.12 ERA, allowing 7 earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Diehl also appeared in 16 games combined with the Rockies in the 2019-20 seasons.

During his brief three-year MLB career, Diehl has posted an ERA of 9.47. He has appeared in 21 total games, tossing 19 innings and allowing 20 earned runs on 25 hits in 19 innings. He has struck out fifteen career batters.

Guardians’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 15.