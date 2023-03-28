CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have reached a contract extension with All-Star shortstop Andres Gimenez.

It is reportedly a 7-year deal worth $106.5 million. It includes a club option for 2031.

Last season with Cleveland, Gimenez batted .297 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

He was named to his first All-Star game and also earned a Gold Glove for his efforts in the field.

Gimenez was acquired by Cleveland in the blockbuster trade that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

Zach Meisel of The Athletic is reporting that the Guardians are also discussing possible extensions with Amed Rosario, Trevor Stephan, Triston McKenzie and Steven Kwan.