GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly reached a contract extension with closer Emmanuel Clase.

Daniel Álvarez-Montes was the first to report the news. The terms of the deal are not currently available.

The hard-throwing right-hander finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after last season.

Last season, Clase appeared in 71 games for Cleveland. He posted a record of 4-5 record with a 1.29 ERA with 24 saves. He tossed 69.2 innings allowing 10 earned runs on 51 hits with 74 strikeouts.

The 24-year old was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Rangers that sent Corey Kluber to Texas in 2019.