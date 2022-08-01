CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly promoting Will Benson from Triple-A Columbus.

Guardians Prospective was the first to report the roster move.

Benson will be making his Major League debut.

The 24-year old was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft at No. 14 overall.

This season at Triple-A Columbus, Benson is batting .279 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI’s.

Benson appeared in 56 games with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers during the 2017 season. He batted .238 with 10 homers and 36 RBI’s.

No word on a corresponding roster move to make room for Benson.

The Guardians open a 3-game interleague series against Arizona tonight.