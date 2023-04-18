DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Jose Antonetti is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians are bringing highly-touted infield prospect Brayan Rocchio to the Major Leagues.

The team has not made any official announcement regarding the roster move.

The infielder is expected to join the team in Detroit for Wednesday’s series finale against the Tigers.

The 22-year-old switch-hitter is the No. 69 ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com.

He is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Guardians’ organization.

This season at Triple-A Columbus, Rocchio is batting .344 with a .414 on-base percentage.

He has piled up seven doubles and 10 RBIs with four stolen bases.

Rocchio spent the 2019 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. He appeared in 69 games batting .250 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. He also piled up 14 stolen bases that season.