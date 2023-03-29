SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to terms on a contract extension with relief pitcher Trevor Stephan.

It is reportedly a four-year deal, but financial terms are currently unknown. According to the report, the new contract includes a pair of option years.

Stephan is currently entrenched as a major part of the Guardians’ bullpen. The 27-year-old appeared in 66 games last season, posting a record of 6-5 with a 2.69 ERA with three saves. Stephan struck out 82 batters in 63.2 innings of work while opposing batters posted an average of just .236 against him.

Stephan was acquired by the Guardians from the Yankees in 2020 in the Rule 5 Draft.

Earlier this week, the Guardians agreed to terms on a 7-year contract extension with All-Star shortstop Andres Gimenez.