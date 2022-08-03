CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Zack Meisel of The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians are calling up highly-touted infield prospect Tyler Freeman from Triple-A Columbus.

Freeman is rate as the No. 6 overall prospect in the Cleveland organization.

The former 2017 second-round draft choice was batting .279 at Triple-A with six home runs, 44 RBI’s, and six stolen bases this season.

Over his last four professional seasons, Freeman batted .292 or better.

While playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2018, Freeman won the New York-Penn League batting title by hitting .352.

The Guardians host the Diamondbacks in the series finale Wednesday at 1 p.m.