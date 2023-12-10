CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are reportedly signing veteran catcher Austin Hedges, who spent parts of three seasons in Cleveland before splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers in 2023.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the deal with the Guardians is worth $4 million.

Despite only appearing in 16 games for Texas last season, Hedges was on the postseason roster and earned a World Series ring with the team.

During his time in Cleveland (2020-2022), Hedges appeared in 199 games and posted a career .169 batting average with 17 home runs.

Known mostly for his ability behind the plate defensively, Hedges caught over 1,600 innings for the Guardians and maintained a .995 fielding percentage.