CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers from the Los Angeles Angeles Angels.

The three new additions to the pitching staff bolster the roster for the final month of the season.

Both players were dealt by the White Sox to the Angels prior to the MLB trade deadline.

This season, Giolito has posted a record of 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA in 27 starts with the Angels.

Lopez, a relief pitcher, has posted a record of 2-7 with a 3.93 ERA with six saves.

Moore, a left-hander pitcher, is 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA.

The Guardians are currently 64-70 but just five games in back of the Twins in the Central Division standings.