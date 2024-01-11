CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have avoided salary arbitration with pitcher Shane Bieber by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $13.125 million.

According to the report, the deal includes performance incentives based on Cy Young voting, an All-Star appearance, and postseason honors.

The 2024 campaign marks the final season that he is under Cleveland’s club control. As a result, the right-hander continues to be included in trade rumors.

In 2023, Bieber posted a record of 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 21 starts. He missed more than two months of the season with right-elbow inflammation.