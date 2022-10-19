CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have confirmed that All-Star third-baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo thumb surgery to address a torn ulnar collateral ligament he suffered in mid-June.

The surgery will take place in the next several weeks.

Recovery time is approximately 6-8 weeks, and is not expected to disrupt his offseason training or availability for the 2023 regular season.

This season, Ramirez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs for Cleveland.

In seven playoff games, he batted .333 with a home run, a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs.

The four-time All-Star helped lead the Guardians to a Central Division title and a pair of victories over Tampa Bay in the American League Wild Card series. The Guardians also won two games over the Yankees in the American League Division Series.