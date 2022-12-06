CLEVELAND (WKBN) — MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a two-year free agent contract with former All-Star Josh Bell.

The deal is reportedly worth $33 million.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates’ slugger has played seven seasons in the Major League, and is career .262 hitter with 130 home runs.

Bell split the 2022 season between Washington and San Diego, batting a combined .266 with 17 homers with 71 RBI’s.

The slugger will be able to opt out of the contract after the first year of the deal.