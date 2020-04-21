Report: Gronkowski traded to Tampa Bay, reuniting with Tom Brady

FILE – In this Jan 2, 2011, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown reception in front of wide receiver Brandon Tate (19) in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski has agreed to a $54 million deal with the Patriots, the richest contract for a tight end in NFL history. The six-year deal includes $18.17 million guaranteed. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Patriots and Buccaneers are discussing a trade that would send Tight End Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay.

The move would reunite the currently-retired Gronkowski with Tom Brady.

In the trade, New England would also send a seventh-round pick to the Bucs. The Patriots would reportedly receive a fourth-round draft choice.

The 31-year old Gronkowski is under contract for one more season and is due to make $10 million.

Gronkowski is considered on the best tight-ends of all time, having helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.