Report: Gronkowski traded to Tampa Bay, reuniting with Tom Brady

The 31-year old Gronkowski is under contract for one more season

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Patriots and Buccaneers are discussing a trade that would send Tight End Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay.

The move would reunite the currently-retired Gronkowski with Tom Brady.

In the trade, New England would also send a seventh-round pick to the Bucs. The Patriots would reportedly receive a fourth-round draft choice.

The 31-year old Gronkowski is under contract for one more season and is due to make $10 million.

Gronkowski is considered on the best tight-ends of all time, having helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

