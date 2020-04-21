Report: Gronkowski traded to Tampa Bay, reuniting with Tom Brady

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Patriots and Buccaneers are discussing a trade that would send Tight End Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay.
The move would reunite the currently-retired Gronkowski with Tom Brady.
In the trade, New England would also send a seventh-round pick to the Bucs. The Patriots would reportedly receive a fourth-round draft choice.
The 31-year old Gronkowski is under contract for one more season and is due to make $10 million.
Gronkowski is considered on the best tight-ends of all time, having helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.