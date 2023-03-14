HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPCR-2 is reporting that former Youngstown State standout Derek Rivers has agreed to a one-year free agent deal to return to the Houston Texans.

Rivers missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn biceps tendon during the preseason. He was leading Houston in the preseason with three sacks prior to the injury.

The former Penguin was originally a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2017. After being released by New England, he played briefly with the Los Angeles Rams.

He has appeared in 24 games in the NFL, piling up 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks.