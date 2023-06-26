ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports is reporting that former Youngstown State University wide receiver Kyle Smith has been promoted to assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith joined the Falcons’ front office in 2021 and served as vice president of player personnel.

Prior to being hired by Atlanta, Smith spent time with Washington in a variety of roles from 2011-20. With the Redskins, he rose from scout to vice president of player personnel.

Smith played at YSU from 2002-05. He piled up 101 receptions for 1,536 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His father A.J. Smith was a long-time football executive, previously working as the general manager of the Chargers from 2003-12.