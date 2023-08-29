YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin has made the 53-man roster for the Denver Broncos, according to national reports.

Denver Gazette reporter Chris Tomasson reported the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.

McLaughlin, an undrafted free agent, played and scored a touchdown in all three preseason for the Broncos this year. He finished the preseason with 21 carries for 113 yards and 3 touchdowns.

During his time as a Penguin, McLaughlin rushed for 3,418 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging a staggering 122.1 yards per game.

For his NCAA career, McLaughlin racked up 8,166 yards (NCAA record) and 79 touchdowns for an average of 145.8 yards per contest after spending his first two seasons at Notre Dame College (OH).

He was a two-time first-team All-MVFC selection while adding second-team honors and finished his senior season with 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Penguins.