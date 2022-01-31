YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State head football coach Eric Wolford is headed to Alabama.

According to national reports, Wolford has accepted the offensive line job with the Crimson Tide.

ESPN senior writer Chris Low says Wolford will replace Doug Marrone on the Alabama staff.

Eric Wolford has accepted the @AlabamaFTBL OL job after just one season at @UKFootball and will replace Doug Marrone, who’s expected to return to the NFL, sources tell ESPN. BamaOnLine first reported Alabama was targeting Wolford. Marrone was previously HC for Jags and Bills. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 31, 2022

Wolford spent last year coaching the offensive line at Kentucky, and the previous four seasons at South Carolina.

He served as the head football coach at Youngstown State from 2010 to 2014. Over that five year span, Wolford was 31-26 with the Penguins.

Wolford has had tremendous success coaching offensive lines in the SEC. Last year, Kentucky’s line was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top offensive line in the country.