Report: Former Warren Harding standout suffers season-ending injury with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Illinois (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that Warren Harding graduate and Chicago Bears Offensive Lineman James Daniels will miss the rest of the season with a torn pec.
He suffered the injury in Chicago’s 20-19 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday night. He underwent an MRI Friday, which confirmed the injury.
Since being selected in the second round, 39th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Daniels has been a mainstay on the line for the Bears.
He started every game this season for Chicago and each of the last 31 games that the Bears have played.
