LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders are signing Austintown Fitch graduate Billy Price to the team’s practice squad.

Price could be activated to the 53-man roster.

Last season, Price started 15 games for the New York Giants.

He landed with the Giants in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for B.J. Hill prior to the 2021 season. He started 15 games for the Giants but was not re-signed.

The Bengals selected Price with the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Price played in 58 games with 19 starts.

Price played at Ohio State from 2013-17. He was awarded the 2017 Rimington Trophy, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding center.