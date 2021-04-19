Report: Former Steelers lineman to meet with AFC North foe on free agent visit

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) plays during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Alejandro Villanueva's 97 consecutive starts are the most by any Steelers player during that span

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens on a free agent visit this week.

The two-time Pro Bowler was signed by the Steelers back in 2014 and has spent the last six years as the Steelers’ starter at left tackle.

According to CBS Sports, Villanueva’s 97 consecutive starts (including the postseason) are the most by any Steelers player during that span.

Villanueva earned back-to-back Pro Bowl berths in 2017 and 2018.

Baltimore is reportedly interested in signing Villanueva as they look to trade tackle Orlando Brown, Jr.