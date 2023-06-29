AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (WKBN) — NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is signing a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Witherspoon spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh. He appeared in 13 games with the Steelers piling up 11 pass-breakups and four interceptions.

Last season he played in four games, finishing with 20 total tackles and one interception.

The Steelers acquired Witherspoon in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He was released by Pittsburgh back in May.

He was originally a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.