Report: Former Steelers’ All-Pro signs new contract with Super Bowl champs

Sports

Antonio Brown played nine years in Pittsburgh and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to national reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero released the terms of the deal on social media.

According to Pelissero, Brown’s contract could be worth up to $6.25 million with incentives and over $3 million is guaranteed.

Last year, Brown played in eight games for Tampa Bay and caught 45 passes for 483 yards with 4 touchdowns.

During his nine years in Pittsburgh, Brown caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com