Report: Former Steelers’ All-Pro signs new contract with Super Bowl champs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to national reports.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero released the terms of the deal on social media.
According to Pelissero, Brown’s contract could be worth up to $6.25 million with incentives and over $3 million is guaranteed.
Last year, Brown played in eight games for Tampa Bay and caught 45 passes for 483 yards with 4 touchdowns.
During his nine years in Pittsburgh, Brown caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.