Report: Former Steelers’ All-Pro signs new contract with Super Bowl champs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Antonio Brown played nine years in Pittsburgh and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to national reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero released the terms of the deal on social media.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents.



A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR — and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

According to Pelissero, Brown’s contract could be worth up to $6.25 million with incentives and over $3 million is guaranteed.

Last year, Brown played in eight games for Tampa Bay and caught 45 passes for 483 yards with 4 touchdowns.

During his nine years in Pittsburgh, Brown caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.