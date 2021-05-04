Report: Former Steeler signs with division-rival Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (78) plays during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Baltimore Ravens are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year free agent contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $14 million, according to NFL Network.

Alejandro Villanueva and the #Ravens have agreed to a two-year deal, per source. Two-time Pro Bowl OT can play left tackle and slide to the right side when Ronnie Stanley is healthy. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2021

The two-time Pro Bowler was signed by the Steelers in 2015 and has spent the last six years as the Steelers’ starter at left tackle.

According to CBS Sports, Villanueva’s 97 consecutive starts (including the postseason) are the most by any Steelers’ player during that span.

Villanueva earned back-to-back Pro Bowl berths for Pittsburgh in both 2017 and 2018.

He replaces Orlando Brown who Baltimore recently traded to Kansas City.