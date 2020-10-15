Report: Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell finds new NFL home

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Steelers’ Running Back Le’Veon Bell.
Bell is reportedly signing a one-year deal with Kansas City, after being released by the Jets earlier this week.
The former Steelers’ standout spent 19 disappointing seasons in New York, after signing a four-year, $52 million free agent contract with the Jets back in 2019.
In five seasons with the Steelers, Bell rushed for a total of 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven additional touchdowns.
