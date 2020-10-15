Report: Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell finds new NFL home

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (26) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ESPN is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Steelers' Running Back Le'Veon Bell.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Steelers’ Running Back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell is reportedly signing a one-year deal with Kansas City, after being released by the Jets earlier this week.

The former Steelers’ standout spent 19 disappointing seasons in New York, after signing a four-year, $52 million free agent contract with the Jets back in 2019.

In five seasons with the Steelers, Bell rushed for a total of 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven additional touchdowns.

More headlines from WKBN.com: