CHICAGO, IL (WKBN)- A former Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher in headed west to a NL Central rival.

According to ESPN, Jameson Taillon has signed a four-year $68 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Taillon was drafted #2 overall by the Pirates in the 2010 MLB Draft. Taillon played four season for the Pirates, and he won 18 games in 2018 after being diagnosed with testicular cancer the previous year.

Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020 due to Tommy John Surgery.

In 2022 with the Yankees, he had a record of 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA and he struck out 151 in 171⅓ innings.